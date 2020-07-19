All apartments in San Antonio
11 Basin Elm
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:21 PM

11 Basin Elm

11 Basin Elm · No Longer Available
Location

11 Basin Elm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. A gorgeous 3 bd 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Bristol Place Sub. The kitchen boasts stylish stainless steel appliances, solid granite counters, tons of counter space too! Ceramic tile in all areas and plush carpeting in bedrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs and very spacious. Attached garage for parking the car or storage. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Basin Elm have any available units?
11 Basin Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Basin Elm have?
Some of 11 Basin Elm's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Basin Elm currently offering any rent specials?
11 Basin Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Basin Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Basin Elm is pet friendly.
Does 11 Basin Elm offer parking?
Yes, 11 Basin Elm offers parking.
Does 11 Basin Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Basin Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Basin Elm have a pool?
No, 11 Basin Elm does not have a pool.
Does 11 Basin Elm have accessible units?
No, 11 Basin Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Basin Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Basin Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
