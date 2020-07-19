11 Basin Elm

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. A gorgeous 3 bd 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Bristol Place Sub. The kitchen boasts stylish stainless steel appliances, solid granite counters, tons of counter space too! Ceramic tile in all areas and plush carpeting in bedrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs and very spacious. Attached garage for parking the car or storage. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.