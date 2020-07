Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated home in gated community of Towne Lake. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has high ceilings, lake views, gorgeous upgrades such as new floors, carpet and paint and washer/dryer/refrigerator are included in the lease. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. This immaculate home will not last long!