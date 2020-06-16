109 W. FRENCH

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard elevator parking pool bbq/grill

This is a beautiful apartment home for those who live, work, and play in the Monte Vista neighborhood in San Antonio! Enjoy being just minutes from local schools including Trinity University, UTSA?s Downtown Campus, or San Antonio College, or great shopping at Northstar and Rivercenter malls. The floor plans here feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and French doors leading out to the patio areas. Enjoy great amenities such as a swimming pool, BBQ grills, courtyards, and more. In addition, there's bicycle parking, a complimentary coffee bar, DVD rental library, elevators and controlled access gates! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.