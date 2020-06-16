All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
109 W. FRENCH
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

109 W. FRENCH

109 West French Place · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 West French Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This is a beautiful apartment home for those who live, work, and play in the Monte Vista neighborhood in San Antonio! Enjoy being just minutes from local schools including Trinity University, UTSA?s Downtown Campus, or San Antonio College, or great shopping at Northstar and Rivercenter malls. The floor plans here feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and French doors leading out to the patio areas. Enjoy great amenities such as a swimming pool, BBQ grills, courtyards, and more. In addition, there's bicycle parking, a complimentary coffee bar, DVD rental library, elevators and controlled access gates! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W. FRENCH have any available units?
109 W. FRENCH has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 W. FRENCH have?
Some of 109 W. FRENCH's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W. FRENCH currently offering any rent specials?
109 W. FRENCH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W. FRENCH pet-friendly?
No, 109 W. FRENCH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 109 W. FRENCH offer parking?
Yes, 109 W. FRENCH does offer parking.
Does 109 W. FRENCH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W. FRENCH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W. FRENCH have a pool?
Yes, 109 W. FRENCH has a pool.
Does 109 W. FRENCH have accessible units?
No, 109 W. FRENCH does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W. FRENCH have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W. FRENCH does not have units with dishwashers.
