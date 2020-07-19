10830 Indigo Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Save for a limited time with your application fees waived using promo code DREAMHOME. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with lots of great features. Open floor plan, large living room and lots of windows. Kitchen has been updated to include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An attached dining area is very sunny, a perfect place to start the morning. The master suite has a walk-in closet, separate stall shower, and tub. Bonus area upstairs! Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.