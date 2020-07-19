All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 11 2019 at 4:53 PM

10830 Indigo Creek

10830 Indigo Creek · No Longer Available
Location

10830 Indigo Creek, San Antonio, TX 78239
Royal Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Save for a limited time with your application fees waived using promo code DREAMHOME. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with lots of great features. Open floor plan, large living room and lots of windows. Kitchen has been updated to include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An attached dining area is very sunny, a perfect place to start the morning. The master suite has a walk-in closet, separate stall shower, and tub. Bonus area upstairs! Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10830 Indigo Creek have any available units?
10830 Indigo Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10830 Indigo Creek have?
Some of 10830 Indigo Creek's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10830 Indigo Creek currently offering any rent specials?
10830 Indigo Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10830 Indigo Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 10830 Indigo Creek is pet friendly.
Does 10830 Indigo Creek offer parking?
No, 10830 Indigo Creek does not offer parking.
Does 10830 Indigo Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10830 Indigo Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10830 Indigo Creek have a pool?
No, 10830 Indigo Creek does not have a pool.
Does 10830 Indigo Creek have accessible units?
No, 10830 Indigo Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 10830 Indigo Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 10830 Indigo Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
