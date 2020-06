Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This 2 bedroomed home plus study sports a fabulous open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with custom built cabinets. Dining room overlooks the spacious yard, The patio encourages relaxing evenings. New oversized garden shed offers great storage.Centrally located only 15 minutes to airport and malls! Come take a look - you wont be disappointed!