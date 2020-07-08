106 LOCKNERE LN

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel range

Light and bright 3/2 in a fantastic location! Completely rehabbed in 2020 with 2 separate living areas, chief's kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, gas stove w/ built in griddle, granite and stainless steel drop down hood. Huge yard w/ privacy fence w/ double gates allowing drive through capabilities to alley. Great for trailer storage. 3 large bedrooms with lots of windows. Master bedroom features a bonus room attached to the bath to use as an office/flex room. NEISD schools and located close to I10/410