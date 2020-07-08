10534 TRANQUILLE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Location Location Location!! Within minutes of USAA, Medical Center, & UTSA inside Loop 1604. Breathtaking the minute you walk through the door featuring long hallway, generous living space, beautiful quartz countertop in the kitchen & stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing & entertaining. Tall 12" ceilings. Master bedroom downstairs features bay window, master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Energy efficient home design featuring spray foam insulation! Boasting Smart Home features: Smart Door lock, Smart Garage door & Wifi Switches. Enjoy the yard from the covered patio that overlooks a beautiful greenbelt. Come make this your home sweet home!