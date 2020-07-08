All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10534 TRANQUILLE PL
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

10534 TRANQUILLE PL

10534 Tranquille Place · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

10534 Tranquille Place, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Location Location Location!! Within minutes of USAA, Medical Center, & UTSA inside Loop 1604. Breathtaking the minute you walk through the door featuring long hallway, generous living space, beautiful quartz countertop in the kitchen & stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing & entertaining. Tall 12" ceilings. Master bedroom downstairs features bay window, master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Energy efficient home design featuring spray foam insulation! Boasting Smart Home features: Smart Door lock, Smart Garage door & Wifi Switches. Enjoy the yard from the covered patio that overlooks a beautiful greenbelt. Come make this your home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10534 TRANQUILLE PL have any available units?
10534 TRANQUILLE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10534 TRANQUILLE PL have?
Some of 10534 TRANQUILLE PL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10534 TRANQUILLE PL currently offering any rent specials?
10534 TRANQUILLE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10534 TRANQUILLE PL pet-friendly?
No, 10534 TRANQUILLE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10534 TRANQUILLE PL offer parking?
Yes, 10534 TRANQUILLE PL offers parking.
Does 10534 TRANQUILLE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10534 TRANQUILLE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10534 TRANQUILLE PL have a pool?
No, 10534 TRANQUILLE PL does not have a pool.
Does 10534 TRANQUILLE PL have accessible units?
No, 10534 TRANQUILLE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 10534 TRANQUILLE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 10534 TRANQUILLE PL does not have units with dishwashers.

