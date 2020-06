Amenities

With over 2900+ sqft of living space this freshly painted home with new floors and fixtures is ready for immediate move-in...home has multiple eating and living areas with a fireplace in the family room...all bedrooms are upstairs where the master bedroom is huge (20x22), walk-in closet (6x16), and master bath with dual vanity...backyard is great for entertaining family and friends with a large patio (12x31)...home is located in a great location!!