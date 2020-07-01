All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1023 W French Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1023 W French Pl
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

1023 W French Pl

1023 West French Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1023 West French Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
tennis court
Two houses! One is a 1/1 back house and the other is a 3/1 main house. Perfect for adult children/grandparents/ friends who want to live near each other. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the sought-after Historic Preservation Beacon Hill subdivision. On a quiet, treed street, this 1930s craftsman home features high ceilings and original hard wood flooring. Just a half mile from San Pedro Springs Park and McFarland Tennis Courts. Less than 5 miles from anything downtown - 2 miles to the Pearl Brewery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 W French Pl have any available units?
1023 W French Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1023 W French Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1023 W French Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 W French Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1023 W French Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1023 W French Pl offer parking?
No, 1023 W French Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1023 W French Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 W French Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 W French Pl have a pool?
No, 1023 W French Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1023 W French Pl have accessible units?
No, 1023 W French Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 W French Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 W French Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 W French Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 W French Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio