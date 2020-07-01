1023 W French Pl

Amenities

Two houses! One is a 1/1 back house and the other is a 3/1 main house. Perfect for adult children/grandparents/ friends who want to live near each other. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the sought-after Historic Preservation Beacon Hill subdivision. On a quiet, treed street, this 1930s craftsman home features high ceilings and original hard wood flooring. Just a half mile from San Pedro Springs Park and McFarland Tennis Courts. Less than 5 miles from anything downtown - 2 miles to the Pearl Brewery.