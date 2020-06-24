1022 Navarro St 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bike storage dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Don't Fuss With The Bus! - Property Id: 95136



Live at the Center Overlooking the Riverwalk! Located on the beautiful SA Riverwalk across from Tobin Performing Arts Theatre; 10 minute walk to Pearl; 5 minutes to Houston St.; Gated covered, reserved parking; elevator; laundry room each floor. Recently repainted. Kitchen includes all appliances. Enjoy the best of downtown and the river from this location. Building amenities include swimming pool, bike storage room, free laundry facilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/95136p

