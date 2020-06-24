All apartments in San Antonio
1022 Navarro St 202
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:02 AM

1022 Navarro St 202

1022 Navarro Street · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Navarro Street, San Antonio, TX 78205
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Don't Fuss With The Bus! - Property Id: 95136

Live at the Center Overlooking the Riverwalk! Located on the beautiful SA Riverwalk across from Tobin Performing Arts Theatre; 10 minute walk to Pearl; 5 minutes to Houston St.; Gated covered, reserved parking; elevator; laundry room each floor. Recently repainted. Kitchen includes all appliances. Enjoy the best of downtown and the river from this location. Building amenities include swimming pool, bike storage room, free laundry facilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/95136p
Property Id 95136

(RLNE5016273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Navarro St 202 have any available units?
1022 Navarro St 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Navarro St 202 have?
Some of 1022 Navarro St 202's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Navarro St 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Navarro St 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Navarro St 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Navarro St 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Navarro St 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Navarro St 202 offers parking.
Does 1022 Navarro St 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Navarro St 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Navarro St 202 have a pool?
Yes, 1022 Navarro St 202 has a pool.
Does 1022 Navarro St 202 have accessible units?
No, 1022 Navarro St 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Navarro St 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Navarro St 202 has units with dishwashers.
