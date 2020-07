Amenities

WELL MAINTAINED HOME. WASHER, DRYER, REF, INCLUDED, AUTO GARAGE DOOR OPENER, LARGE KITCHEN AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HIGHWAYS AND BASES, ONE FLOOR LIVING WITH NO CARPET. LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED.