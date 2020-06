Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Home sits on a cul de sac and a greenbelt! Home has mature trees and has been taken great care of. This home offers an open floor plan and a game room/loft upstairs. Large master bedroom with a garden tub and large walk in closet. All bedrooms are upstairs and have walk in closets also. Neighborhood is close to Sea World, Lackland and highways. This home is large, spacious, and is a must see!