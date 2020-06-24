10114 CEDARBEND DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This two story home has been newly updated with new floors, paint, and appliances. Family room is huge and has cozy fireplace, connects to a spacious eat-in kitchen with new dishwasher and stove. All bedrooms are upstairs and have new carpet. Master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms and has bay window with full bath and walk-in closet. Back yard is very large and has patio slab and privacy fence that backs up to a green belt. Home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Lackland AFB and