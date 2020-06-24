All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10114 CEDARBEND DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10114 CEDARBEND DR
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

10114 CEDARBEND DR

10114 Cedarbend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10114 Cedarbend Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This two story home has been newly updated with new floors, paint, and appliances. Family room is huge and has cozy fireplace, connects to a spacious eat-in kitchen with new dishwasher and stove. All bedrooms are upstairs and have new carpet. Master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms and has bay window with full bath and walk-in closet. Back yard is very large and has patio slab and privacy fence that backs up to a green belt. Home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Lackland AFB and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 CEDARBEND DR have any available units?
10114 CEDARBEND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10114 CEDARBEND DR have?
Some of 10114 CEDARBEND DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 CEDARBEND DR currently offering any rent specials?
10114 CEDARBEND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 CEDARBEND DR pet-friendly?
No, 10114 CEDARBEND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10114 CEDARBEND DR offer parking?
Yes, 10114 CEDARBEND DR offers parking.
Does 10114 CEDARBEND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 CEDARBEND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 CEDARBEND DR have a pool?
No, 10114 CEDARBEND DR does not have a pool.
Does 10114 CEDARBEND DR have accessible units?
No, 10114 CEDARBEND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 CEDARBEND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10114 CEDARBEND DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio