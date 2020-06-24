10114 CEDARBEND DR

Amenities
This two story home has been newly updated with new floors, paint, and appliances. Family room is huge and has cozy fireplace, connects to a spacious eat-in kitchen with new dishwasher and stove. All bedrooms are upstairs and have new carpet. Master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms and has bay window with full bath and walk-in closet. Back yard is very large and has patio slab and privacy fence that backs up to a green belt. Home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Lackland AFB and