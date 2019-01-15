All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1011 DAWSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1011 DAWSON ST
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1011 DAWSON ST

1011 Dawson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1011 Dawson Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Property operates as a successful AirBnB. Home qualifies for America's Home Grant with BOA for $7,500 credit. Down payment assistance up to $10K w/ Freddie Mac. Terms subject to change. Here's your chance to own a beautiful piece of Dignowity Hill! Minutes from downtown, Fort Sam, and The Pearl Brewery. Finished Basement. Owner Finance available. At $316,000, 20% down = $63,200. Finance $252,800 at 5% for 30 years with no balloon or pre-payment penalty. Estimated monthly payment = $1,357.09. Stop by today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 DAWSON ST have any available units?
1011 DAWSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1011 DAWSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1011 DAWSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 DAWSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1011 DAWSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1011 DAWSON ST offer parking?
No, 1011 DAWSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 1011 DAWSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 DAWSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 DAWSON ST have a pool?
No, 1011 DAWSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1011 DAWSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1011 DAWSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 DAWSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 DAWSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 DAWSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 DAWSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio