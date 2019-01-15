1011 DAWSON ST

Amenities

Property operates as a successful AirBnB. Home qualifies for America's Home Grant with BOA for $7,500 credit. Down payment assistance up to $10K w/ Freddie Mac. Terms subject to change. Here's your chance to own a beautiful piece of Dignowity Hill! Minutes from downtown, Fort Sam, and The Pearl Brewery. Finished Basement. Owner Finance available. At $316,000, 20% down = $63,200. Finance $252,800 at 5% for 30 years with no balloon or pre-payment penalty. Estimated monthly payment = $1,357.09. Stop by today!