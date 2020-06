Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet refrigerator

Fabulous home, immaculate condition, no carpet, tile & laminate through out home. Very large master bed room, walk-in-closet and full bath, tub shower with tile surround. kitchen has new dish washer, Refrigerator- large walk-in pantry & utility room, one car garage with opener. Second bath is also tub/shower w/tile surround. Decorator lighting, close to all major highways, Sea World, Lackland AFB, Kelly USA, shopping & colleges. Drapes in Master Bed room removed