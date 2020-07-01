Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

10103 Westover Bluff A Available 05/01/20 COMING SOON! Gorgeous New Construction Duplex located in San Antonio, TX! - COMING SOON! Gorgeous New Construction Duplex. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car front entry garage with private fenced backyard. Spacious family and dining area, 11-foot ceilings in living room, 10-foot ceilings in master bedroom, polished stained concrete flooring, granite counter-tops, stainless kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, 42" upper kitchen cabinets, with tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, separate pantry. Rear covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Year Built 2019. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



(RLNE5629457)