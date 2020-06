Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Rental that has 2Br/1Ba just off Austin Hwy minutes to Ft Sam. Spacious living room*eat-in kitchen fully equipped with all appliances*spacious bedrooms*lg laundry room includes washer & dryer*fenced in yard*1 car parking pad and storage in back* NEW flooring was installed in living/kitchen/hall & laundry prior to previous tenant moved-in. This rental will not last long!!!