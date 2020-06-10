All apartments in San Antonio
100 Lorenz Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

100 Lorenz Rd

100 Lorenz Road · (210) 417-5239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX 78209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful garden style condo in the heart of Alamo Heights. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a spacious living area. This unit has just been completely remodeled, including addition of inside washer/dryer. New ceramic tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinentry and both baths redone. Master has a large walk in closet. Very close and convenient to Alamo Quarry Market, Lincoln Heights shopping center, loop 410 and San Antonio International Airport. Great Alamo Heights schools and near to School of Science and Technology. Designated covered parking right in front of the unit. Gated community with pool and beautiful common areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Lorenz Rd have any available units?
100 Lorenz Rd has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Lorenz Rd have?
Some of 100 Lorenz Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Lorenz Rd currently offering any rent specials?
100 Lorenz Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Lorenz Rd pet-friendly?
No, 100 Lorenz Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 100 Lorenz Rd offer parking?
Yes, 100 Lorenz Rd does offer parking.
Does 100 Lorenz Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Lorenz Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Lorenz Rd have a pool?
Yes, 100 Lorenz Rd has a pool.
Does 100 Lorenz Rd have accessible units?
No, 100 Lorenz Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Lorenz Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Lorenz Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
