100 Lorenz Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful garden style condo in the heart of Alamo Heights. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a spacious living area. This unit has just been completely remodeled, including addition of inside washer/dryer. New ceramic tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinentry and both baths redone. Master has a large walk in closet. Very close and convenient to Alamo Quarry Market, Lincoln Heights shopping center, loop 410 and San Antonio International Airport. Great Alamo Heights schools and near to School of Science and Technology. Designated covered parking right in front of the unit. Gated community with pool and beautiful common areas.