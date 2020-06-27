Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3205 Settlement Drive Available 08/14/19 Cute 3/2/2 on corner lot, across the street from Meadow Lake! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Cute 3/2/2 on corner lot, across the street from Meadow Lake with playground, common area gazebo picnic space, and walking trails, country kitchen w/island open to living & dining area, oversized deck out back with view of the lake.



