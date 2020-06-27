All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3205 Settlement Drive

Location

3205 Settlement Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Meadow Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3205 Settlement Drive Available 08/14/19 Cute 3/2/2 on corner lot, across the street from Meadow Lake! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Cute 3/2/2 on corner lot, across the street from Meadow Lake with playground, common area gazebo picnic space, and walking trails, country kitchen w/island open to living & dining area, oversized deck out back with view of the lake.

(RLNE4995219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Settlement Drive have any available units?
3205 Settlement Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Settlement Drive have?
Some of 3205 Settlement Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Settlement Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Settlement Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Settlement Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Settlement Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Settlement Drive offer parking?
No, 3205 Settlement Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3205 Settlement Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Settlement Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Settlement Drive have a pool?
No, 3205 Settlement Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Settlement Drive have accessible units?
No, 3205 Settlement Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Settlement Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Settlement Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
