Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

The Creek

Open Now until 6pm
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd · (256) 857-6405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1525 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78664

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1122 · Avail. now

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0901 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0206 · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0706 · Avail. now

$1,252

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 0703 · Avail. now

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 0106 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and enjoy the quiet and relaxed living of The Creek nestled in Round Rock, Texas. Upon entering our serene community you will wind through a rich forest of trees and cross over a tranquil stream before arriving at our grand clubhouse - the epitome of elegant creek-side living! Our one and two bedroom homes come well appointed with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets for extra storage, private patios or balconies to take in the fresh air, and custom two-tone paint throughout.

In addition to this peaceful lifestyle, you will be able to take advantage of the abundance of property amenities. The Creek has two refreshing pools to choose from on those hot days, an updated fitness center, and a beautiful clubhouse with a business center to pass your time. When you want to venture out of your wooded escape Highway 79 and IH-35 are in close proximity making travel and commutes to work a breeze. The community is also easy access to shopping and dining in the greater Austin, Texas are

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Creek have any available units?
The Creek has 13 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does The Creek have?
Some of The Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Creek offer parking?
No, The Creek does not offer parking.
Does The Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Creek has a pool.
Does The Creek have accessible units?
No, The Creek does not have accessible units.
Does The Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Creek has units with dishwashers.
