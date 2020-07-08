3 Apartments for rent in Marlin, TX

/
1 Unit Available
405 Williams Street
405 Williams St, Marlin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Marlin. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 7th 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required.
1 Unit Available
1210 Sewanee Drive
1210 Sewanee Dr, Marlin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1068 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Marlin. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly, please ask about pet requirements.
1 Unit Available
123 Maryland Street
123 Maryland St, Marlin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Look no more! This 3 bedrooms has all the 4 C's! Its Cute, its Comfortable, its Cozy and Clean! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Marlin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Marlin area include McLennan Community College, Temple College, Texas State Technical College, and Baylor University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marlin from include Killeen, Waco, Bryan, Temple, and Harker Heights.