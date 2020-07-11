Apartment List
/
TX
/
round rock
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Round Rock apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Westwind
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1106 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and all appliances, including a dishwasher. Units are air conditioned and pet friendly. Garage and parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Results within 1 mile of Round Rock
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
55 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
80 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
42 Units Available
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1394 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Recently renovated with updated appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fireplaces available. Furnished. On-site pool, gym, carport and dog park. Courtyard and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
21 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Round Rock
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
184 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,179
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1197 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
25 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
44 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
25 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
29 Units Available
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1317 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1238 sqft
Situated along FM 734 and close to local shops and amenities. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community includes a pool, a racquetball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1484 sqft
Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and extra storage room characterize these comfortable homes. Residents get access to several amenities including bike storage, a 24-hour fitness center and parking garages.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
40 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
50 Units Available
Milwood
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1381 sqft
Garages, two resort-style pools and a clubhouse are just some of this community's amenities. Apartments offer a full range of appliances, balconies and updated kitchens. Rattan Creek and Yett Creek parks are nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
City Guide for Round Rock, TX

In 1854, Thomas C. Oatts named the city after a round rock located in the middle of a creek. Apparently Mr. Oatts didn't have many sources of inspiration.

Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.

Having trouble with Craigslist Round Rock? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Round Rock, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Round Rock apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Round Rock apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

