/
/
robinson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Robinson, TX📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
736 Paso Fino Street
736 Paso Fino St, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1420 sqft
736 Paso Fino Street Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3004 Clydesdale Way
3004 Clydesdale Way, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1384 sqft
3004 Clydesdale Way Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3141 Silver Saddle
3141 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1918 sqft
3141 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 1918 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3025 Silver Saddle
3025 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
3025 Silver Saddle Drive - H7 floorplan - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener - 2 car max at this property 1778 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Adrian Drive
100 East Adrian Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1660 sqft
This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath rents for $1450 with $1450 deposit. Stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave furnished. CH&A with washer dryer connections. Pet friendly with a fenced in area in back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
209 Sam
209 Sam Drive, Robinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1138 sqft
2 bedroom duplex in Robinson ISD! - 2 bedroom duplex in Robinson! (RLNE2878246)
Results within 1 mile of Robinson
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kendrick
6 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Kendrick
18 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$973
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6625 Sendero Lane
6625 Sendero Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
6625 Sendero Lane Available 07/10/20 Single Family Home - Three-bedroom, two bathroom home in Midway ISD. Open floor plan, attached two car garage, wood privacy fence are just a few of the notable features.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendrick
1 Unit Available
6716 Costa Dr
6716 Costa Drive, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1811 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great home located in established neighborhood - Property Id: 286840 Great 4/2 house located in established neighborhood & excellent school district. Lawn care included Fire and Security Alarm with Free monitoring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
411 N Old Temple Rd
411 N Old Temple Rd, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 411 N Old Temple Rd in Hewitt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Robinson
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
West Waco
16 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1596 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1107 S Old Temple Rd
1107 South Old Temple Road, Lorena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
- (RLNE5159408)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1417 James
1417 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1242 sqft
Baylor and Downtown Area Updated House! - (RLNE5725645)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
1006 Parkview Circle
1006 Parkview Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
1006 Parkview Circle Available 06/19/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1225 Hood Street
1225 Hood Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Robinson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,450.
Some of the colleges located in the Robinson area include Central Texas College, McLennan Community College, Temple College, Texas State Technical College, and Baylor University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Robinson from include Killeen, Waco, Temple, Copperas Cove, and Harker Heights.