Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:59 PM

Brushy Creek Village Apts.

1101 Sam Bass Cir · (512) 456-9429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX 78681
One Sam Bass

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1305-209 · Avail. Aug 15

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1303-205 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 1313-206 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brushy Creek Village Apts..

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Come home to your retreat - Brushy Creek Village in historic Round Rock, Texas. We offer the finest apartment home living in a park-like setting. We are perfectly located near the I-35 for access to local eateries, premium shopping, and exciting entertainment. The adventurer can explore nearby park trails. Sports, swimming, and fun are available for you and the kids. Beautiful Austin is only 30 minutes away, offering an abundance of attractions and an international airport for the traveler.\n\nBrushy Creek Village apartments are carefully constructed with luxury in mind. Choose from multiple one, and two bedroom floor plans that are laden with plush amenities, including hardwood-style flooring, all electric kitchens, ceiling fans, and a private balcony or patio. Pets are family, too, and we would be delighted to share our pet policy with you.\n\nThe grandeur does not stop at your door. Savor the breathtaking views or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. Brushy Creek Village offers resort-style living in a pristine setting-call us today for a tour and upgrade your lifestyle to the best Round Rock has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brushy Creek Village Apts. have any available units?
Brushy Creek Village Apts. has 3 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Brushy Creek Village Apts. have?
Some of Brushy Creek Village Apts.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brushy Creek Village Apts. currently offering any rent specials?
Brushy Creek Village Apts. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brushy Creek Village Apts. pet-friendly?
Yes, Brushy Creek Village Apts. is pet friendly.
Does Brushy Creek Village Apts. offer parking?
Yes, Brushy Creek Village Apts. offers parking.
Does Brushy Creek Village Apts. have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brushy Creek Village Apts. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brushy Creek Village Apts. have a pool?
Yes, Brushy Creek Village Apts. has a pool.
Does Brushy Creek Village Apts. have accessible units?
No, Brushy Creek Village Apts. does not have accessible units.
Does Brushy Creek Village Apts. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brushy Creek Village Apts. has units with dishwashers.

