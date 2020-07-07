Brushy Creek Village Apts..

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly courtyard guest parking internet access online portal

Come home to your retreat - Brushy Creek Village in historic Round Rock, Texas. We offer the finest apartment home living in a park-like setting. We are perfectly located near the I-35 for access to local eateries, premium shopping, and exciting entertainment. The adventurer can explore nearby park trails. Sports, swimming, and fun are available for you and the kids. Beautiful Austin is only 30 minutes away, offering an abundance of attractions and an international airport for the traveler.



Brushy Creek Village apartments are carefully constructed with luxury in mind. Choose from multiple one, and two bedroom floor plans that are laden with plush amenities, including hardwood-style flooring, all electric kitchens, ceiling fans, and a private balcony or patio. Pets are family, too, and we would be delighted to share our pet policy with you.



The grandeur does not stop at your door. Savor the breathtaking views or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. Brushy Creek Village offers resort-style living in a pristine setting-call us today for a tour and upgrade your lifestyle to the best Round Rock has to offer!