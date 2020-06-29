1903 Zephyr Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home is vacant so please show. Nice home on corner lot. Newly painted interior and exterior. Stained concrete and slate tile floors. No carpet. Great for PETS. Nice size back yard and patio. Super close to Gattis School Road and I-35. ** Refrigerator on request.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

