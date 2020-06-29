1903 Zephyr Lane

Amenities
Home is vacant so please show. Nice home on corner lot. Newly painted interior and exterior. Stained concrete and slate tile floors. No carpet. Great for PETS. Nice size back yard and patio. Super close to Gattis School Road and I-35. ** Refrigerator on request.
Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - gas, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.