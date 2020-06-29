All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1903 Zephyr Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1903 Zephyr Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:41 PM

1903 Zephyr Lane

1903 Zephyr Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1903 Zephyr Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Windy Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home is vacant so please show. Nice home on corner lot. Newly painted interior and exterior. Stained concrete and slate tile floors. No carpet. Great for PETS. Nice size back yard and patio. Super close to Gattis School Road and I-35. ** Refrigerator on request.

Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - gas, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Zephyr Lane have any available units?
1903 Zephyr Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Zephyr Lane have?
Some of 1903 Zephyr Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Zephyr Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Zephyr Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Zephyr Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Zephyr Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Zephyr Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Zephyr Lane offers parking.
Does 1903 Zephyr Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Zephyr Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Zephyr Lane have a pool?
No, 1903 Zephyr Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Zephyr Lane have accessible units?
No, 1903 Zephyr Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Zephyr Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Zephyr Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District