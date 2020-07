Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center carport internet access media room online portal

Welcome home to Round Rock, Texas, where great apartment home living can be found at The Falls Round Rock Apartments! Positioned in a prime location near excellent restaurants, shopping venues, and entertainment destinations, everything you need is within reach. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy San Gabriel River and the many preserves, wildlife areas, and lakes that are nearby. Easy access to local highways and Interstate 35 will make stressful travel a thing of the past!