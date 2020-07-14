All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Palm Valley Apartments

1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd · (512) 359-3747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78664

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1424 · Avail. now

$1,112

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 0736 · Avail. now

$1,146

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 1122 · Avail. now

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1621 · Avail. now

$1,163

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 0326 · Avail. now

$1,507

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palm Valley Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
e-payments
garage
internet access
media room
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
volleyball court
It is time to reward yourself with the luxury life that you deserve and Palm Valley Apartments in Round Rock, TX is the perfect place to start. Minutes away from Austin, TX and with easy access to IH-35, Highway 79, and FM 1460, this pet friendly community has it all. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments along with an array of amenities offer the VIP treatment you’ve been yearning for.

Explore popular local attractions such as Round Rock Premium Outlets, Dell Diamond, Rock’N River Waterpark, Old Settler’s Park, and H-E-B plus! Embark on a short drive to see what Texas State University Round Rock and ACC have to offer. Entertain yourself at Cinemark Movies 8, Cinemark 20 and XD or Sam Bass Community Theater. Of course, a myriad of fine dining options will keep your hunger in check.

If you’re looking for fun without having to leave home, Palm Valley has everything. We have a large, resort-style swimming pool with an outdoor fireplace and a tranquil fountain, surrounded by much-we

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 Standard Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm Valley Apartments have any available units?
Palm Valley Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,112 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Palm Valley Apartments have?
Some of Palm Valley Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Valley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Valley Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palm Valley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Valley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Palm Valley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Palm Valley Apartments offers parking.
Does Palm Valley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palm Valley Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Valley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Palm Valley Apartments has a pool.
Does Palm Valley Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Palm Valley Apartments has accessible units.
Does Palm Valley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palm Valley Apartments has units with dishwashers.
