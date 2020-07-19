All apartments in Kyle
172 Pecanwood N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

172 Pecanwood N

172 Pecanwood North · No Longer Available
Location

172 Pecanwood North, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
A GREAT home for renters. Fantastic location just minutes from I-35, grocery & retail shopping, entertainment & much more! Gorgeous Marble-like Tile Floors in kitchen, living & dining. Vinyl Wood floors in bedrooms. Granite counters in kitchen & bathrooms! Home has great natural lighting, BRAND NEW BLINDS, & ceiling fans throughout. Master features a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower & garden tub! Neighborhood amenities include top rated schools, community pools, parks & playgrounds! Take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Pecanwood N have any available units?
172 Pecanwood N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 172 Pecanwood N have?
Some of 172 Pecanwood N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Pecanwood N currently offering any rent specials?
172 Pecanwood N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Pecanwood N pet-friendly?
No, 172 Pecanwood N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 172 Pecanwood N offer parking?
Yes, 172 Pecanwood N offers parking.
Does 172 Pecanwood N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Pecanwood N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Pecanwood N have a pool?
Yes, 172 Pecanwood N has a pool.
Does 172 Pecanwood N have accessible units?
No, 172 Pecanwood N does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Pecanwood N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Pecanwood N has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Pecanwood N have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Pecanwood N does not have units with air conditioning.
