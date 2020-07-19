172 Pecanwood N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

A GREAT home for renters. Fantastic location just minutes from I-35, grocery & retail shopping, entertainment & much more! Gorgeous Marble-like Tile Floors in kitchen, living & dining. Vinyl Wood floors in bedrooms. Granite counters in kitchen & bathrooms! Home has great natural lighting, BRAND NEW BLINDS, & ceiling fans throughout. Master features a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower & garden tub! Neighborhood amenities include top rated schools, community pools, parks & playgrounds! Take a tour today!