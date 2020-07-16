Amenities

3407 Rusack Dr Available 07/17/20 3407 Rusack Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS - This beautiful features a very open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, dining area and spacious living room. The family room has a ceiling fan, large windows and an open concept. The kitchen has all modern appliances with lots of counter tops and cabinets and a ceramic tile back splash. The master suite is spacious and features ceiling fan, with soft ceiling lights, large windows for natural light, carpet and cable outlets. The master bath has a garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and Texas size closets. This is a mother-in-law floor plan so all other bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home supported by a full bath. Come and relax under your covered patio, with a large back yard that includes a wooden fence, two car garage with automatic opener and remotes or simply relax at the community pool. This property lives in an HOA.



No Pets Allowed



