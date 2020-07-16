All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3407 Rusack Dr

3407 Rusack Drive · (254) 526-0382
Location

3407 Rusack Drive, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3407 Rusack Dr · Avail. Jul 17

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3407 Rusack Dr Available 07/17/20 3407 Rusack Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS - This beautiful features a very open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, dining area and spacious living room. The family room has a ceiling fan, large windows and an open concept. The kitchen has all modern appliances with lots of counter tops and cabinets and a ceramic tile back splash. The master suite is spacious and features ceiling fan, with soft ceiling lights, large windows for natural light, carpet and cable outlets. The master bath has a garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and Texas size closets. This is a mother-in-law floor plan so all other bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home supported by a full bath. Come and relax under your covered patio, with a large back yard that includes a wooden fence, two car garage with automatic opener and remotes or simply relax at the community pool. This property lives in an HOA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4679041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Rusack Dr have any available units?
3407 Rusack Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Rusack Dr have?
Some of 3407 Rusack Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Rusack Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Rusack Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Rusack Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Rusack Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 3407 Rusack Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Rusack Dr offers parking.
Does 3407 Rusack Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Rusack Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Rusack Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3407 Rusack Dr has a pool.
Does 3407 Rusack Dr have accessible units?
No, 3407 Rusack Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Rusack Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Rusack Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
