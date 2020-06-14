Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14
4 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
708 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
540 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
600 Attas Ave
600 Attas Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
505 sqft
Beautiful Apartments - 600 Attas Ave - This beautiful newly remodeled apartment is must see! Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with fenced communal backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
Castle Heights
1 Unit Available
1411 Duncan Ave
1411 Duncan Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
845 sqft
1411 Duncan Ave Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON - WATER INCLUDED! - This cozy home has 1 bedroom and 1 bath, and with rent as low as $525 this home will definitely not last.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1808 North 8th Street - C
1808 North 8th Street, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$395
440 sqft
Twin Apartments in Killeen, TX is ready for you to move in. Located at 1808 N. 8th St. in Killeen, this community has much to offer its residents. Schedule a time to check out the current floorplan options.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1217 North 8th Street - G
1217 North 8th Street, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
440 sqft
This apartment is ready for on June 1 2020. This is a beautiful 1 bdrm / 1 bath with no wasted space. Every unit has been renovated and its ready for immediate move-in. Utilities are included ( **with limitations). Call today for showing .

1 of 2

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1012 Wells Circle - 3
1012 Wells Cir, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$460
528 sqft
TWO WEEKS FREE WITH A ONE YEAR LEASE! WATER PAID - ONE BEDROOM - ONE BATH

1 of 9

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
317 W Dean Ave - 28
317 West Dean Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
539 sqft
This apartment is one of our larger 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments! It has a spacious living room, oversized bedroom with 2 walk-in closets! The kitchen has a dishwasher, oven and full-sized refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Rey
317 W Dean Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
539 sqft
Great Apartment! Tons of Space! This one bedroom is a must see....you'll love all the room in this apartment. Central Air & Heat. We pay the water, sewer and trash. Spacious floorplan and walk in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3207 Grider Circle Circle
3207 Grider Circle, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
Some apartments have small yard. Active Soldiers, Seniors 55*+ on SSI and VA with a 1,000$ income- no Deposit:)! Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6

1 of 3

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1015 Hall St Street
1015 Hall Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
500 sqft
one and 2 bedroom available On the one br - Active Soldiers, Seniors 55*+ on SSI and VA with a 1,000$ income- no Deposit:)! Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6

1 of 4

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
307 Bryce E 307 E Bryce Avenue
307 East Bryce Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$400
500 sqft
If you sign a yr lease: $0 deposit for soldiers / seniors ! total move in $360. This promotion will end soon so hurry up! rent INCLUDES water and trash (~$50 savings for you) and it is $360$-385 a month if you sign a year lease.
Results within 5 miles of Killeen
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
611 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 1 May, possibly sooner* https://youtu.be/bQMSJZh6CWA We pre-Screening four roommates wanting a single bedroom (will consider couples).

June 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Killeen rent trends were flat over the past month

Killeen rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Killeen stand at $576 for a one-bedroom apartment and $763 for a two-bedroom. Killeen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Killeen, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Killeen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Killeen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Killeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Killeen's median two-bedroom rent of $763 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Killeen.
    • While Killeen's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Killeen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Killeen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

