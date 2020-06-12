Apartment List
/
TX
/
killeen
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM

16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$968
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
2 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$804
947 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Wiley Dr
2601 Wiley Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON This 2 story home has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 living and 1 dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2510 Hidden Valley Dr
2510 Hidden Valley Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1362 sqft
Beautiful home available! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Amenities include: - Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Patio, and Fenced Yard. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Lonesome Dove
1 Unit Available
3805 Woodrow Drive
3805 Woodrow Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
886 sqft
This lovely Town home AVAILABLE JULY 3RD, offers recently updated flooring downstairs, and spacious bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the fully fenced in shared yard, maintenance free! This location is close to shopping, fort hood, and 190!

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1710 Windward Drive
1710 Windward Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
6360 sqft
Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3403 Atkinson Avenue
3403 Atkinson Avenue, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1134 sqft
Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6
Results within 5 miles of Killeen
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
14 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
Results within 10 miles of Killeen

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Satch Dr B
130 Satch Dr, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 07/31/20 Duplex on quiet cul de sac in country setting. - Property Id: 297470 Duplex on quietcul de sac located behind Holiday Inn and ball fields. Tile floors, garage and driveway, with W/D hookups. Large yard.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
518 Shine Street
518 Shine St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to UMHB (1/4 mile).

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Chance Ct
1512 Chance Ct, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, faux granite countertops, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 190.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
1528 Kal Ct
1528 Kal Ct, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and spacious bathrooms with tubs in both.

June 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Killeen rent trends were flat over the past month

Killeen rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Killeen stand at $576 for a one-bedroom apartment and $763 for a two-bedroom. Killeen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Killeen, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Killeen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Killeen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Killeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Killeen's median two-bedroom rent of $763 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Killeen.
    • While Killeen's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Killeen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Killeen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKilleen 3 BedroomsKilleen Apartments with Balcony
    Killeen Apartments with GarageKilleen Apartments with GymKilleen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKilleen Apartments with ParkingKilleen Apartments with Pool
    Killeen Apartments with Washer-DryerKilleen Cheap PlacesKilleen Dog Friendly ApartmentsKilleen Luxury PlacesKilleen Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
    Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
    Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
    McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
    Temple College