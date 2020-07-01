Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020

10 Cheap Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1202 North College Street - 6
1202 North College Street, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$425
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Two weeks free with a 1 year lease. Water paid.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
807 Henderson Street - 1
807 Henderson St, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$475
624 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 807 Henderson Street - 1 in Killeen. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
317 W Dean Ave - 28
317 West Dean Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
539 sqft
This apartment is one of our larger 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments! It has a spacious living room, oversized bedroom with 2 walk-in closets! The kitchen has a dishwasher, oven and full-sized refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Rey
317 W Dean Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
539 sqft
Great Apartment! Tons of Space! This one bedroom is a must see....you'll love all the room in this apartment. Central Air & Heat. We pay the water, sewer and trash. Spacious floorplan and walk in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1808 North 8th Street - C
1808 North 8th Street, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$395
440 sqft
Twin Apartments in Killeen, TX is ready for you to move in. Located at 1808 N. 8th St. in Killeen, this community has much to offer its residents. Schedule a time to check out the current floorplan options.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1217 North 8th Street - G
1217 North 8th Street, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
440 sqft
This apartment is ready for on June 1 2020. This is a beautiful 1 bdrm / 1 bath with no wasted space. Every unit has been renovated and its ready for immediate move-in. Utilities are included ( **with limitations). Call today for showing .

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3207 Grider Circle Circle
3207 Grider Circle, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
Some apartments have small yard. Active Soldiers, Seniors 55*+ on SSI and VA with a 1,000$ income- no Deposit:)! Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6

1 of 3

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Hall St Street
1015 Hall Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
500 sqft
one and 2 bedroom available On the one br - Active Soldiers, Seniors 55*+ on SSI and VA with a 1,000$ income- no Deposit:)! Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6

1 of 4

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
307 Bryce E 307 E Bryce Avenue
307 East Bryce Avenue, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$400
500 sqft
If you sign a yr lease: $0 deposit for soldiers / seniors ! total move in $360. This promotion will end soon so hurry up! rent INCLUDES water and trash (~$50 savings for you) and it is $360$-385 a month if you sign a year lease.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Killeen Heights North
912 Estelle
912 Estelle Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
661 sqft
**Available Now** - Subdivision: Heights North Schools: Maude Moore Wood Elementary School Manor Middle School Killeen High School Pets are allowed with Owner's Approval Roommates are allowed with Owner's Approval This property accepts 12 month

July 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Killeen rents increased slightly over the past month

Killeen rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Killeen stand at $577 for a one-bedroom apartment and $765 for a two-bedroom. The city's rents have been increasing for 21 straight months - the last time rents declined was in September 2018. Killeen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Killeen, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Killeen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Killeen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Killeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Killeen's median two-bedroom rent of $765 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Killeen's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Killeen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Killeen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

