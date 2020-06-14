Apartment List
/
TX
/
killeen
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX with garage

Killeen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Trimmier Estates
1 Unit Available
501 E Libra Dr
501 East Libra Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1594 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 17th!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home located close to elementary schools. Open floor plan with central heat/air, privacy fence, and washer & dryer included. SMALL PETS UNDER 30 LBS ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL!!!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4704 Prewitt Ranch Rd
4704 Prewitt Ranch Road, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
AVAILABLE OCT 17th!!! Come take a look at this well-maintained new property built only three years ago! This home is modern and elegant, yet still very charming.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Turtle Bend
1 Unit Available
605 Trout Cv
605 Trout Cove, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2494 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE** 605 Trout CV, Killeen, TX Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home with 2 car garage. 2494 square feet of living area. Home has bonus room and an enclosed patio. Lots of room for entertaining. Lots of room for storage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Hidden Hill Dr
2116 Hidden Hill Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
936 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fenced backyard, fireplace washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sugar Loaf Estates
1 Unit Available
1502 Linda Ln
1502 Linda Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
1509 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2002 Hill St
2002 Hill Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
1464 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2107 Cimmaron Dr.
2107 Cimmaron Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1102 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, fireplace, refrigerator, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Clear Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
4107 Foster Ln
4107 Foster Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1471 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and fenced backyard. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2206 Eldorado
2206 El Dorado Dr, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1308 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a fireplace, fenced backyard, 2 car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1705 West Lane
1705 West Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
1052 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, washer and dryer connections and a gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Stratford
1 Unit Available
3503 Canterdury Dr.
3503 Canterdury Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1338 sqft
Amazing home with all tile floors and a nice floor plan. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Killeen, minutes from Ft. Hood. Call JWC today to view this home. Pets welcome!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1400 Shims Blvd
1400 Shims Boulevard, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2546 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Killeen that overlooks a lake! This 2-story home comes with a 2 car garage, dishwasher, refrigerator and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3408 Thunder Creek Dr
3408 Thunder Creek Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1744 sqft
This 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms a 2 car garage features a Loft upstairs, fireplace, an electric range, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Pets welcomed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
White Rock Estates
1 Unit Available
5705 Sulfur Springs
5705 Sulfer Spring Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2040 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a 2 car garage features washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, dishwasher, an electric range, fireplace and a fenced backyard. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Rose
1 Unit Available
3200 Primrose Lane
3200 Primrose Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1404 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, gas range, dishwasher and a fireplace. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1226 Royal Crest Dr
1226 Royal Crest Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
1024 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car garage features a fireplace, fenced yard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and a gas range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
6102 Emilie Ln
6102 Emilie Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
2404 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, fenced yard, 2 car garage, refrigerator, w/d connections, electric range.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Yowell Ranch
1 Unit Available
3112 Claymore St.
3112 Claymore Street, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
3268 sqft
This 2 Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms with a 2 car garage features an electric range, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and fenced backyard. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
4702 Sydney Harbour Ct
4702 Sydney Harbour Court, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2538 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage. Features washer and dryer connections, an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and fenced backyard. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2206 Sherman Dr
2206 Sherman Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1355 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, refrigerator, an electric range, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1506 Grey Fox
1506 Grey Fox Trail, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1159 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a 2 car garage features washer and dryer connections, an electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Killeen Heights South
1 Unit Available
1202 Alta Mira
1202 Alta Mira Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1202 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
White Rock Estates
1 Unit Available
6204 Siltstone
6204 Siltstone Loop, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1861 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, an electric range, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Killeen, TX

Killeen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKilleen 3 BedroomsKilleen Apartments with Balcony
Killeen Apartments with GarageKilleen Apartments with GymKilleen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKilleen Apartments with ParkingKilleen Apartments with Pool
Killeen Apartments with Washer-DryerKilleen Cheap PlacesKilleen Dog Friendly ApartmentsKilleen Luxury PlacesKilleen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College