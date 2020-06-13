Apartment List
/
TX
/
killeen
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX

Finding an apartment in Killeen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1283 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$865
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
3 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$804
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$768
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1065 sqft
An excellent location for parks and shops. Each home includes updated appliances, full kitchens, and a patio or balcony. This large community includes two pools, two laundry facilities and a courtesy officer. Near Highway 190.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7700 Blue Nile Drive
7700 Blue Nile Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1555 sqft
7700 Blue Nile Drive Available 07/01/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed / 2 bath home in the lovely White Rock Estates neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 Kenyon
2008 Kenyon Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1273 sqft
North Killeen! - Killeen's Evening Hollow is where you'll find this brick three bedroom charmer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1905 Moonlight Dr
1905 Moonlight Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1240 sqft
1905 Moonlight Dr Available 07/07/20 Check Me Out! - Inviting three-bedroom home in established neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hymesa Estates
1 Unit Available
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Single Family Home with a total of 1416 SQFT. This home has a large living area with a cozy fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Killeen Heights
1 Unit Available
1307 Arkansas
1307 Arkansas Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1440 sqft
1307 Arkansas Available 07/02/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 02, 2020** - Subdivision:Killeen Heights Schools: Clifton Park Elementary School Manor Middle School Killeen High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2203 Sea Eagle
2203 Sea Eagles Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2292 sqft
2203 Sea Eagle Available 08/03/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in the Eagle Valley subdivision. The Home features 2292 SQFT with wood & carpet flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1704 SMITH DRIVE
1704 Smith Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
925 sqft
1704 SMITH DRIVE Available 06/23/20 QUAINT HOUSE ON QUIET STREET - 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE - Cute 2 Bedroom Home with great shade trees (RLNE3550435)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratford
1 Unit Available
3405 CARPET
3405 Carpet Ln, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1341 sqft
3405 CARPET Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom close to Ft Hood! - Living room has cathedral ceiling and fireplace. Spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Double vanities in master bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lonesome Dove
1 Unit Available
3206 Doffy Dr.
3206 Doffy Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1642 sqft
3206 Doffy Dr. Available 07/02/20 This Could Be Your Home! - Four bedroom in Lonesome Dove Estates.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trimmier Estates
1 Unit Available
707 W Vega
707 West Vega Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1853 sqft
707 W Vega Available 07/14/20 707 W Vega Ln, Killeen, Tx, 76542 - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath, with large back yard, available in the highly desired neighborhood of Trimmeir Estaes in Killeen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4604 Fieldcrest Dr
4604 Fieldcrest Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1438 sqft
4604 Fieldcrest Dr Available 07/07/20 Space and Amenities! - Spacious four-bedroom home in south Killeen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3818 Sawtooth Drive
3818 Sawtooth Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
3818 Sawtooth Drive Available 08/10/20 - Relax in the jet whirlpool or cozy up the fireplace in this charming brick three bedroom home. Two full bathrooms, Two-car garage, covered patio, privacy fenced yard, and pets accepted.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Lowes Blvd
208 Lowes Blvd, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
208 Lowes Blvd Unit B Available 07/15/20 ** BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/ 2 BATH DUPLEX ** - !! Beautiful 1320 sq ft, 3bd, 2bth.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lonesome Dove
1 Unit Available
4308 Jake Spoon Dr
4308 Jake Spoon Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1641 sqft
4308 Jake Spoon Dr Available 09/07/20 Corner Lot Gorgeous Home - Beautifully landscaped corner lot with shade tree, privacy fenced yard, large covered patio, two-car garage with automatic opener, huge living room with raised ceiling and decorator
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Killeen, TX

Finding an apartment in Killeen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKilleen 3 BedroomsKilleen Apartments with Balcony
Killeen Apartments with GarageKilleen Apartments with GymKilleen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKilleen Apartments with ParkingKilleen Apartments with Pool
Killeen Apartments with Washer-DryerKilleen Cheap PlacesKilleen Dog Friendly ApartmentsKilleen Luxury PlacesKilleen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College