Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit internet access media room online portal playground pool table trash valet

Brookside Apartments is an exclusive, gated community located in Killeen, Texas. All you could ever dream of in a new home and your furry family members are more than welcome here too! Our one and two bedroom apartments could not be more accommodating. The interior features include airy 9-foot ceilings with beautiful crown moldings, central heat and air, ceramic tile, and patios or balconies with custom French doors.



Enjoy being in the center of fun and convenience in your new home! The apartments are just a short stroll from great shopping, popular nightspots, and fine restaurants like Texas Roadhouse. The Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are also nearby for an outdoor adventure. We are approximately 10-15 minutes from Fort Hood Army Base and close to Lions Club Park, Heights Shopping Center, the Killeen Mall, and the Civic Center. Killeen Civic Center and Viva Les Arts Theater also has different shows and music such as The Nutcracker around the holiday season and other shows throughout the year.



The Rodeo is right next door every spring at the Viva Les Arts building. When spending time at home take full advantage of our landscaped pool for a swim or our furnished clubhouse with an executive business center. If you need to hit the gym we also have a 24-hour fitness center so cancel that gym membership because we have what you need!