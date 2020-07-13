All apartments in Killeen
Brookside

3604 South W S Young Dr · (254) 655-3476
Location

3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 613 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,062

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 438 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,181

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 621 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
media room
online portal
playground
pool table
trash valet
Brookside Apartments is an exclusive, gated community located in Killeen, Texas. All you could ever dream of in a new home and your furry family members are more than welcome here too! Our one and two bedroom apartments could not be more accommodating. The interior features include airy 9-foot ceilings with beautiful crown moldings, central heat and air, ceramic tile, and patios or balconies with custom French doors.\n \nEnjoy being in the center of fun and convenience in your new home! The apartments are just a short stroll from great shopping, popular nightspots, and fine restaurants like Texas Roadhouse. The Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are also nearby for an outdoor adventure. We are approximately 10-15 minutes from Fort Hood Army Base and close to Lions Club Park, Heights Shopping Center, the Killeen Mall, and the Civic Center. Killeen Civic Center and Viva Les Arts Theater also has different shows and music such as The Nutcracker around the holiday season and other shows throughout the year.\n\nThe Rodeo is right next door every spring at the Viva Les Arts building. When spending time at home take full advantage of our landscaped pool for a swim or our furnished clubhouse with an executive business center. If you need to hit the gym we also have a 24-hour fitness center so cancel that gym membership because we have what you need!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookside have any available units?
Brookside has 9 units available starting at $1,062 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookside have?
Some of Brookside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookside currently offering any rent specials?
Brookside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookside pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookside is pet friendly.
Does Brookside offer parking?
Yes, Brookside offers parking.
Does Brookside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookside have a pool?
Yes, Brookside has a pool.
Does Brookside have accessible units?
No, Brookside does not have accessible units.
Does Brookside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookside has units with dishwashers.
