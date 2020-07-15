Independence Place Killeen

1 of 18
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
$1,122
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
$1,122
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
$1,122
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft
$1,123
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft
$1,123
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1425 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,291
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1425 sqft