Independence Place Killeen

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub yoga cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system cc payments courtyard guest parking internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table volleyball court

At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Our Clear Creek Killeen apartments are designed with your utmost comfort in mind, including an upscale kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, and a private patio or balcony. For your added convenience, washer and dryers are included.