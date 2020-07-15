All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Independence Place Killeen

5016 Watercrest Rd · (254) 848-0139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-2102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 15-15102 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 15-15106 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-14202 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 10-10306 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 3-3102 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-9301 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,321

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1425 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11-11203 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,291

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1425 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Independence Place Killeen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
cc payments
courtyard
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
volleyball court
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Our Clear Creek Killeen apartments are designed with your utmost comfort in mind, including an upscale kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, and a private patio or balcony. For your added convenience, washer and dryers are included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $200(1 BD); $300(2 BD); $400(3 BD); $500(4 BD) - 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Call us for details
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Independence Place Killeen have any available units?
Independence Place Killeen has 8 units available starting at $1,122 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Independence Place Killeen have?
Some of Independence Place Killeen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Independence Place Killeen currently offering any rent specials?
Independence Place Killeen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Independence Place Killeen pet-friendly?
Yes, Independence Place Killeen is pet friendly.
Does Independence Place Killeen offer parking?
Yes, Independence Place Killeen offers parking.
Does Independence Place Killeen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Independence Place Killeen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Independence Place Killeen have a pool?
Yes, Independence Place Killeen has a pool.
Does Independence Place Killeen have accessible units?
Yes, Independence Place Killeen has accessible units.
Does Independence Place Killeen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Independence Place Killeen has units with dishwashers.
