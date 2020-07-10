146 Luxury Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX

AL
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
9 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
1 Unit Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Cedar Dr
1404 Cedar Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1207 sqft
1404 Cedar Dr Available 08/11/20 - Charming three bedroom home in north Killeen, established neighborhood, fenced yard, open rear patio, two car garage with built in cabinets for storage, two bathrooms, close to schools, shopping, and Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Heather Glen
4811 Acorn Creek Trl
4811 Acorn Creek Trail, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2102 sqft
4811 Acorn Creek Trl Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home - Four bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in need of new renters! This home features tile throughout living room and hallways. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3609 Fieldcrest Drive
3609 Fieldcrest Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1491 sqft
3609 Fieldcrest Drive Available 07/15/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Affordable home in a super convenient location! Close to Fort Hood, shopping and schools. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rahman
502 Abu Baker Drive
502 Abu Bakar Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1622 sqft
502 Abu Baker Drive Available 10/01/20 Pets Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Goodnight Ranch
2806 Montague County Drive
2806 Montague County Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1563 sqft
2806 Montague County Drive Available 07/17/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Come see this great Single Family Home located in the Goodnight Ranch subdivision, featuring 3 bedrooms / 2 baths and an add on, which can be used as an office.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hymesa Estates
4705 Fawn
4705 Fawn Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1371 sqft
4705 Fawn Available 09/09/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath all electric brick home located in White Rock Estates.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
105 Ken Drive
105 Ken Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2106 sqft
105 Ken Drive Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Splawn Ranch Schools: Alice W. Douse Elementary School Charles E. Patterson Middle School C.E.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Goodnight Ranch
3609 Barbed Wire Drive
3609 Barbed Wire Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2361 sqft
3609 Barbed Wire Drive Available 09/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Wonderfully maintained home features 2361 SQFT, 4 bedrooms / 2 baths and two-car garage. Just minutes from Ft. Hood, shopping restaurants and schools.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
306 Brookway Dr
306 Brookway Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1435 sqft
306 Brookway Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Brookway! - This cozy three-bedroom home is sure to please. Privacy fenced spacious rear yard, two-car garage with automatic opener.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3400 Catalina Dr
3400 Catalina Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2275 sqft
3400 Catalina Dr Available 08/07/20 Spacious Beauty! - Spacious two-story, four bedroom home in Thunder Creek Estates.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Heather Glen
4705 Poppywood Cir
4705 Poppy Wood Cir, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
Spacious Three-Bedroom on Quiet Circle - Located on a quiet circle is where you'll discover this charming three bedroom home. The exterior features mature landscaping, fenced rear yard, and covered patio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
4102 Snowy River
4102 Snowy River Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1785 sqft
4102 Snowy River Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Bridgewood Schools: Joseph Fowler Elementary School Roy J.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2311 Price Drive
2311 Price Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1537 sqft
2311 Price Drive Available 08/05/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3000 BOYDSTUN LOOP
3000 Boydstun Loop, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1337 sqft
3000 BOYDSTUN LOOP Available 07/25/20 Small and medium dogs allowed. 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Great house with lots of special perks. All tile floors in the living room, kitchen and dining area. Bedrooms are all carpeted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Chantz
4611 Chantz Dr.
4611 Chantz Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1451 sqft
4611 Chantz Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS. - This 3 Bedroom home has two full baths, a fenced in back yard w/ a privacy fence. Near schools, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5711 Schneider
5711 Schneider Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1537 sqft
5711 Schneider Available 08/17/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 17, 2020** - Subdivision: The Highlands at Saegert Ranch Schools: Saegert Elementary School C.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Conder Valley
4409 Sand Dollar Dr
4409 Sand Dollar Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 1 story home has lots to offer. The living area features a fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Morris
1804 Nina Dr
1804 Nina Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1804 Nina Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE August 2020!!! UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area.
Killeen

July 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Killeen rents increased slightly over the past month

Killeen rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Killeen stand at $577 for a one-bedroom apartment and $765 for a two-bedroom. The city's rents have been increasing for 21 straight months - the last time rents declined was in September 2018. Killeen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Killeen, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Killeen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Killeen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Killeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Killeen's median two-bedroom rent of $765 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Killeen's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Killeen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Killeen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

