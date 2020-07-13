Apartment List
/
TX
/
killeen
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:49 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Killeen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$644
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
9 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
10 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
4 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1404 Cedar Dr
1404 Cedar Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1207 sqft
1404 Cedar Dr Available 08/11/20 - Charming three bedroom home in north Killeen, established neighborhood, fenced yard, open rear patio, two car garage with built in cabinets for storage, two bathrooms, close to schools, shopping, and Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heather Glen
4811 Acorn Creek Trl
4811 Acorn Creek Trail, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2102 sqft
4811 Acorn Creek Trl Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home - Four bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in need of new renters! This home features tile throughout living room and hallways. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3609 Fieldcrest Drive
3609 Fieldcrest Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1491 sqft
3609 Fieldcrest Drive Available 07/15/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Affordable home in a super convenient location! Close to Fort Hood, shopping and schools. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goodnight Ranch
2806 Montague County Drive
2806 Montague County Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1563 sqft
2806 Montague County Drive Available 07/17/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Come see this great Single Family Home located in the Goodnight Ranch subdivision, featuring 3 bedrooms / 2 baths and an add on, which can be used as an office.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Ken Drive
105 Ken Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2106 sqft
105 Ken Drive Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Splawn Ranch Schools: Alice W. Douse Elementary School Charles E. Patterson Middle School C.E.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goodnight Ranch
3609 Barbed Wire Drive
3609 Barbed Wire Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2361 sqft
3609 Barbed Wire Drive Available 09/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Wonderfully maintained home features 2361 SQFT, 4 bedrooms / 2 baths and two-car garage. Just minutes from Ft. Hood, shopping restaurants and schools.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
306 Brookway Dr
306 Brookway Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1435 sqft
306 Brookway Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Brookway! - This cozy three-bedroom home is sure to please. Privacy fenced spacious rear yard, two-car garage with automatic opener.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Catalina Dr
3400 Catalina Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2275 sqft
3400 Catalina Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious Beauty! - Spacious two-story, four bedroom home in Thunder Creek Estates.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2311 Price Drive
2311 Price Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1537 sqft
2311 Price Drive Available 08/05/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2409 Caprice Dr.
2409 Caprice Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
2409 Caprice Dr. Available 09/13/20 COMING SOON! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house in residential area. Near Long Branch Park with easy access to shopping on Rancier. Very close to Fort Hood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 BOYDSTUN LOOP
3000 Boydstun Loop, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1337 sqft
3000 BOYDSTUN LOOP Available 07/25/20 Small and medium dogs allowed. 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Great house with lots of special perks. All tile floors in the living room, kitchen and dining area. Bedrooms are all carpeted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chantz
4611 Chantz Dr.
4611 Chantz Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1451 sqft
4611 Chantz Dr. Available 07/17/20 4611 Chantz Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS. - This 3 Bedroom home has two full baths, a fenced in back yard w/ a privacy fence. Near schools, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2709 Haven Dr
2709 Haven Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1334 sqft
2709 Haven Dr - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS. - A great floor plan to live in and enjoy. Open living area with corner fireplace, ceiling fan, cable outlets and plenty of natural light. Eat in kitchen with vinyl flooring....
City Guide for Killeen, TX

Killeen is located about an hour north of Austin. There are a number of restaurants sprinkled throughout the city. Shopping is also quite convenient in Killeen--with a number of large malls and chain supermarkets primarily located in the east and west portions of the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Killeen, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Killeen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKilleen 3 BedroomsKilleen Apartments with Balcony
Killeen Apartments with GarageKilleen Apartments with GymKilleen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKilleen Apartments with ParkingKilleen Apartments with Pool
Killeen Apartments with Washer-DryerKilleen Dog Friendly ApartmentsKilleen Luxury PlacesKilleen Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College