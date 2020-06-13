Apartment List
/
TX
/
killeen
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

219 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
3 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1283 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
3 Units Available
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1065 sqft
An excellent location for parks and shops. Each home includes updated appliances, full kitchens, and a patio or balcony. This large community includes two pools, two laundry facilities and a courtesy officer. Near Highway 190.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1507 Dallas Street
1507 Dallas Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1623 sqft
Fantastic three bedroom! This amazing home has great curb appeal. Inside you will find a spacious livingroom with ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1703 West Lane
1703 West Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1348 sqft
Available for move in or showing on 8/7! **Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Conder Valley
1 Unit Available
4202 Tidal Wave Drive
4202 Tidal Wave Drive, Killeen, TX
Available for move in or showing on 8/7! **Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2000 Fleetwood Drive
2000 Fleetwood Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1276 sqft
Available for move-in or showing on 6/12. **Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* This home has all new flooring! Wood look vinyl throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Timber Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
4905 Colorado Drive
4905 Colorado Drive, Killeen, TX
Available for move in or showing on 8/7! **Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Trimmier Estates
1 Unit Available
608 Constellation Drive
608 Constellation Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
2210 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
4702 Honeystreet Bridge Lane
4702 Honeystreet Bridge Ln, Killeen, TX
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10110 Diana Drive
10110 Diana Dr, Killeen, TX
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
101 East Elms Road
101 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$915
1216 sqft
This is a Lease to Purchase home. Rent the home and get Credits to Owning! Deposit $1830 (goes towards Down payment) Rent $915 Pet $200 no pet rent Application $35 (per person) The home is available for move-in Washer dryer connections.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3401 Addison Street
3401 Addison Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1471 sqft
3401 Addison Street Available 07/15/20 Dogs Accepted! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855164)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morris
1 Unit Available
3112 RICKS
3112 Ricks Road, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
3112 RICKS Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 07/22 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM SUPER CUTE BIG YARD - SUPER CUTE CORNER LOT NO BACK NEIGHBORS MATURE TREES HUGE YARD (RLNE5851693)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trimmier Estates
1 Unit Available
411 Leo Lane
411 Leo Lane, Killeen, TX
411 Leo Lane Available 07/20/20 Beautiful home located in South Killeen in Trimmier Estates. Literally a minute from Lions Park which includes water park so the kids can cool off from the Texas heat.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
5303 Golden Gate Drive
5303 Golden Gate Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1722 sqft
5303 Golden Gate Drive Available 08/14/20 This one is GOLDEN! - Available August 14th, 2020! Well-kept three bedroom, two bath home with attached two car garage in the popular Bridgewood addition.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yowell Ranch
1 Unit Available
9001 Bellgrove Ct
9001 Bellgrove Court, Killeen, TX
9001 Bellgrove Ct Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. This home also has a fenced yard, fireplace, automatic garage door opener and a covered patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Westway Drive
1507 Westway Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1084 sqft
1507 Westway Drive Available 08/31/20 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trimmier Estates
1 Unit Available
212 W GEMINI LANE
212 West Gemini Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2630 sqft
212 W GEMINI LANE Available 07/14/20 Two Story Home! - This is a wonderful three bedroom, two bath home with a lot of extra space. There is a nice study downstairs and a loft upstairs.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3704 Littleleaf Dr
3704 Littleleaf Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1295 sqft
3704 Littleleaf Dr #A Available 07/20/20 Great duplex on Littleleaf Dr. - Great duplex on Littleleaf Dr. This home features carpet in the bedrooms with ceramic tile in all of the wet areas. Your kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chantz
1 Unit Available
4305 Colby Drive
4305 Colby Drive, Killeen, TX
4305 Colby Drive Available 07/10/20 Chanz Addition Four-Bedroom! - Attractive brick home with established landscaping, shade trees, sprinkler system, fenced rear yard, storage building, covered rear patio with extended slab, two-car garage with

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4109 KIT CARSON TRAIL
4109 Kit Carson Trail, Killeen, TX
4109 KIT CARSON TRAIL Available 06/30/20 Lovely 4 bedroom 3 Full bathrooms - Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage, inviting entry door with elegant stained concrete floors stretching throughout the home, except all bedroom have nice carpet.

June 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Killeen rent trends were flat over the past month

Killeen rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Killeen stand at $576 for a one-bedroom apartment and $763 for a two-bedroom. Killeen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Killeen, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Killeen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Killeen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Killeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Killeen's median two-bedroom rent of $763 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Killeen.
    • While Killeen's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Killeen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Killeen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKilleen 3 BedroomsKilleen Apartments with Balcony
    Killeen Apartments with GarageKilleen Apartments with GymKilleen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKilleen Apartments with ParkingKilleen Apartments with Pool
    Killeen Apartments with Washer-DryerKilleen Cheap PlacesKilleen Dog Friendly ApartmentsKilleen Luxury PlacesKilleen Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
    Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
    Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
    McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
    Temple College