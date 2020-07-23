326 Apartments for rent in Bell County, TX

/
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
8 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 06:02 AM
3 Units Available
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An excellent location for parks and shops. Each home includes updated appliances, full kitchens, and a patio or balcony. This large community includes two pools, two laundry facilities and a courtesy officer. Near Highway 190.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
11 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
8 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$912
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
9 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
10 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
17 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$865
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$479
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2401 Paul Revere Street
2401 Paul Revere Street, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2400 sqft
Freshly painted three bedroom, two bath duplex with one car garage. Unit has ceiling fans in bedrooms and living, pretty light fixtures, lots of closet space with hallway linen closet and front coat closet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Village
4703 Cambridge Drive
4703 Cambridge Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2640 sqft
Great duplex - Fresh on the market to lease! Not your average duplex, you will find that this is among the highest quality duplexes on the market. Peacefully resting in a premier duplex neighborhood, it's quiet, it's clean.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
706 Arrowhead
706 Arrowhead Dr, Salado, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2890 sqft
In ground Pool is a salt water pool 9 station sprinkler system
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
3307 Bamboo Lane
3307 Bamboo Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1310 sqft
Welcome to 3307 Bamboo Lane! This recently updated gem of a home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and 1,230 square feet of space.
