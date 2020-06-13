111 Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
3 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$804
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$860
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1283 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$768
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
3 Units Available
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1065 sqft
An excellent location for parks and shops. Each home includes updated appliances, full kitchens, and a patio or balcony. This large community includes two pools, two laundry facilities and a courtesy officer. Near Highway 190.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1507 Dallas Street
1507 Dallas Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1623 sqft
Fantastic three bedroom! This amazing home has great curb appeal. Inside you will find a spacious livingroom with ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yowell Ranch
1 Unit Available
9001 Bellgrove Ct
9001 Bellgrove Court, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2204 sqft
9001 Bellgrove Ct Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. This home also has a fenced yard, fireplace, automatic garage door opener and a covered patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trimmier Estates
1 Unit Available
212 W GEMINI LANE
212 West Gemini Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
212 W GEMINI LANE Available 07/14/20 Two Story Home! - This is a wonderful three bedroom, two bath home with a lot of extra space. There is a nice study downstairs and a loft upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chantz
1 Unit Available
4305 Colby Drive
4305 Colby Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
4305 Colby Drive Available 07/10/20 Chanz Addition Four-Bedroom! - Attractive brick home with established landscaping, shade trees, sprinkler system, fenced rear yard, storage building, covered rear patio with extended slab, two-car garage with

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2009 Schottische Ln.
2009 Schottische Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3255 sqft
2009 Schottische Ln. Available 07/20/20 Come and see this 4 bdrm, 3bath 2 car gar. well designed home, over 3000 sq-ft family friendly floor-plan. - Come and see this well designed, over 3000 sq-ft family friendly floor-plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4608 Prewitt Ranch Rd
4608 Prewitt Ranch Road, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1965 sqft
4608 Prewitt Ranch Rd Available 06/30/20 **Approximate Availability Date: June 30, 2020** - Subdivision: The Landing at Clear Creek Schools: Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School Roy J. Smith Middle School Robert M.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
4705 Black Forest Lane
4705 Black Forest Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2071 sqft
4705 Black Forest Lane Available 07/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in Bridgewood, close to Clear Creek, Fort Hood Military Gate, Metroplex Hospital, and main shopping areas.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodnight Ranch
1 Unit Available
2806 Montague County Drive
2806 Montague County Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1563 sqft
2806 Montague County Drive Available 07/10/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Come see this great Single Family Home located in the Goodnight Ranch subdivision, featuring 3 bedrooms / 2 baths and an add on, which can be used as an office.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2904 Bachelor Button
2904 Bachelor Button Boulevard, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
2904 Bachelor Button Available 07/07/20 - Awesome four-bedroom home in southwest Killeen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7700 Blue Nile Drive
7700 Blue Nile Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1555 sqft
7700 Blue Nile Drive Available 07/01/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed / 2 bath home in the lovely White Rock Estates neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Ken Drive
105 Ken Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2106 sqft
105 Ken Drive Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Splawn Ranch Schools: Alice W. Douse Elementary School Charles E. Patterson Middle School C.E.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2008 Kenyon
2008 Kenyon Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1273 sqft
North Killeen! - Killeen's Evening Hollow is where you'll find this brick three bedroom charmer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodnight Ranch
1 Unit Available
3609 Barbed Wire Drive
3609 Barbed Wire Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2361 sqft
3609 Barbed Wire Drive Available 09/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Wonderfully maintained home features 2361 SQFT, 4 bedrooms / 2 baths and two-car garage. Just minutes from Ft. Hood, shopping restaurants and schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Sea Eagle
2203 Sea Eagles Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2292 sqft
2203 Sea Eagle Available 08/03/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in the Eagle Valley subdivision. The Home features 2292 SQFT with wood & carpet flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Killeen, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Killeen renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

