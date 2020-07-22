All apartments in Killeen
Killeen, TX
Country Place Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Country Place Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
3316 E Rancier Ave · (254) 278-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11202 · Avail. Sep 9

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 4109 · Avail. Aug 30

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 2107 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
WELCOME TO COUNTRY PLACE
Come home to the charm of southern living at Country Place. We are conveniently nestled in the heart of Killeen, Texas. Our prime location provides everything within reach; we are just minutes from Fort Hood, family eateries, retail, and entertainment hot spots. Discover the exciting opportunities Country Place offers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (A & B); $350 (C, D & E)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/monthly per pet
restrictions: No agressive breeds. Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Place Apartments have any available units?
Country Place Apartments has 6 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Place Apartments have?
Some of Country Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Country Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Country Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Country Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Country Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Country Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Country Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Country Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Country Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
