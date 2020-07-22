Country Place Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (A & B); $350 (C, D & E)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/monthly per pet
restrictions: No agressive breeds. Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease