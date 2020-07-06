7040 Comal Drive

Amenities
Stunning two-story Mediterranean home built by Darling Homes. This energy efficient home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bath rooms, two dining areas, living room, game room, sun room, media room and 3 car tandem garage. It comes with many custom features including hardwood floors, plantation shutters, whole home audio video with 7.1 surround in media, 5.1 in family with in-ceiling speakers, custom landscaping and many more. An over sized master suite with garden tub, spacious walk in closet, gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, granite counter-tops, elegant living area with plenty of natural light. Great place to call home and close to all jobs, airport and major highways!!!!