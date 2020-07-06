All apartments in Irving
7040 Comal Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:32 AM

7040 Comal Drive

7040 Comal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7040 Comal Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning two-story Mediterranean home built by Darling Homes. This energy efficient home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bath rooms, two dining areas, living room, game room, sun room, media room and 3 car tandem garage. It comes with many custom features including hardwood floors, plantation shutters, whole home audio video with 7.1 surround in media, 5.1 in family with in-ceiling speakers, custom landscaping and many more. An over sized master suite with garden tub, spacious walk in closet, gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, granite counter-tops, elegant living area with plenty of natural light. Great place to call home and close to all jobs, airport and major highways!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 Comal Drive have any available units?
7040 Comal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7040 Comal Drive have?
Some of 7040 Comal Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 Comal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7040 Comal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 Comal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7040 Comal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7040 Comal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7040 Comal Drive offers parking.
Does 7040 Comal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 Comal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 Comal Drive have a pool?
No, 7040 Comal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7040 Comal Drive have accessible units?
No, 7040 Comal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 Comal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 Comal Drive has units with dishwashers.

