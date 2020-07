Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access accessible conference room e-payments hot tub media room

Take your apartment living experience to the next level with our dynamic studio, 1, and 2-bedroom Irving apartments. Experience the best of Irving, TX in style with deluxe amenities, lavish floor plans, and a convenient, central location. Unique amenities include a java bar featuring Starbucks Coffee, a Lakeside Promenade, and a multi-level parking garage with gated entry. Our stunning interiors are decked out with crown molding, garden tubs, and open kitchens with gourmet islands. Bonus features include solariums, stained concrete floors, and private patios and balconies. Our Las Colinas apartments place you right in the center of it all near the Toyota Music Factory, Alamo Drafthouse, and the DFW Metroplex, just 20 minutes northeast of downtown Dallas. Give us a call and experience Olympus Las Colinas with your very own private tour today!