137 Studio Apartments for rent in Irving, TX

38 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,172
600 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
61 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,169
654 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
82 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,100
646 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
43 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,082
632 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
24 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,110
613 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
42 Units Available
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,079
650 sqft
Two-level resort-style pool with sun shelf. Pet spa with bath and grooming table. LEED Gold Certified for green living. Designer homes with faux wood flooring and pendant lighting.
58 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,395
572 sqft
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
26 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
666 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,273
647 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
116 Units Available
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,264
645 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
35 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,283
593 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
33 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,162
572 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
38 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,125
752 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
23 Units Available
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
Studio
$814
445 sqft
Modern community with clubhouse, Java Bar, leash-free dog park and volleyball pool. Units have fireplaces, patio/balcony and hardwood flooring. Located minutes from DFW airport and Highways 121, 183, 161 and 360.
Contact for Availability
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
Studio
$743
492 sqft
The Crossing has dozens of one and two-bedroom apartments in Las Colinas on Walnut Hill. With the most indulgent amenities and exceptional customer service, everyone can find what theyre looking for at The Crossing on Walnut Hill. Apply today!
243 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,286
620 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
21 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$949
542 sqft
West of Downtown Dallas, with ready access to I-30. City views without the hustle and bustle. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
75 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,248
661 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
11 Units Available
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,120
590 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, islands, hardwood-style flooring and in-unit laundry. Residential amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling area, pub and resident lounges. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free community.
45 Units Available
Locale
3301 Hudnall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,084
590 sqft
These luxury apartments have spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, oversized tubs, and huge closets. The community features a resort-style pool, tanning area, and outdoor TV lounge.
45 Units Available
El Tivoli Place
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$704
385 sqft
The View at Kessler Park Apartments is not an ordinary apartment living experience; it is a community and a home that enables you to dream while you are awake! The View at Kessler Park is led by a caring team of individuals that are committed to
44 Units Available
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,120
522 sqft
Green-certified apartment community in the center of the Dallas Medical District. Apartments feature laminate flooring, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Select apartments with pool views. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen.
15 Units Available
Fredrick Douglas
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$995
504 sqft
Luxury abounds with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies. Residents have full access of the clubhouse, coffee bar and pool. Property located close to I-30, Trammel Crow Park, Dallas Design District and Art District.
29 Units Available
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,201
596 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center with kettlebells, spinning. Landscaped pet park. Exquisite pool with nooks for lounging, central fire pit. Kitchens with breakfast bars, track and pendant lighting. LEED Silver Certified.

July 2020 Irving Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Irving rents decline sharply over the past month

Irving rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Irving stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,235 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Irving's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Irving, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Irving rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Irving, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Irving is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Irving's median two-bedroom rent of $1,235 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Irving's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Irving than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Irving.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

