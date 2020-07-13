246 Apartments for rent in Irving, TX with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
30 Units Available
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
896 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,283
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,307
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1206 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1245 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
54 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,172
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
929 sqft
Welcome to our stylish apartments in Irving, TX, where you’ll experience a perfect mix of elegance and convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments with recently upgraded kitchens and baths featuring Whirlpool appliances, nickel fixtures and wood-burning fireplaces. Located just minutes from the airport and the DART bus line.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
45 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
51 Units Available
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1064 sqft
Fitness center with strength and cardio machines. Pet-friendly, with no weight restriction on dogs. Option for private patio/balcony or sunroom.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
959 sqft
Located along Cimarron Trail and close to Cimarron Park. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen. Picturesque community includes a pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
39 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,123
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,057
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1152 sqft
This charming community is on the 5050 Dart Bus Line and near entertainment. Each home features black appliances, granite countertops, and designer finishes. Pool, business center, and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
84 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,097
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1154 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
27 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
35 Units Available
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1110 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1353 sqft
The Irving Mall and other entertainment and dining options are near this community thanks to Highways 161 and 183. Two resort-style pools and grilling area are onsite. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$794
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1353 sqft
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
972 sqft
Great location in walking distance to local schools and minutes from Target and nearby restaurants. Huge walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community features a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
34 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,133
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 04:34pm
$
6 Units Available
Arts District
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1009 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.

July 2020 Irving Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Irving Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Irving rents decline sharply over the past month

Irving rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Irving stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,235 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Irving's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Irving, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Irving rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Irving, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Irving is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Irving's median two-bedroom rent of $1,235 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Irving's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Irving than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Irving.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

