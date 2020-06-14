Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Irving, TX with garage

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
9 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
110 Units Available
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,238
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,036
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1089 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Valley Ranch
15 Units Available
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant 1-3 bedroom homes with crown molding, island kitchens, hardwood floors, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony, attached garages. Pet friendly. Off I-635 and MacArthur Boulevard in Irving. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Broadmoor Hills
5 Units Available
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadmoor Villas in Irving. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
49 Units Available
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1197 sqft
Luxury apartments on lush grounds near John W. Carpenter Freeway. Eight floor plans available. Apartments feature granite counters, custom cabinets and modern kitchens. All residents have access to community coffee bar and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
118 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,299
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,265
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1122 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1226 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1245 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
39 Units Available
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1139 sqft
Upmarket apartments in Las Colinas. Swimming pool with spa, pet-friendly, air conditioning, 24-hour fitness center, laundry facilities. Close to Thomas Jefferson Park with Jogging Trail and Canal. Near shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valley Ranch
7 Units Available
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
82 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,191
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1154 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
76 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,127
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1553 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, covered and garage parking. Las Colinas Boulevard location with access to Northwest Highway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1197 sqft
One- and two-bedroom updated apartments in Irving, TX. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill area. Near Lake Carolyn with easy access to Hwy. 114.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
52 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,248
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1214 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
992 sqft
A recently renovated community minutes from Highway 183, Irving Mall, and the DFW Airport. On-site amenities include a play park, pool, and covered parking. Near public transportation. Updated interiors with large closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
42 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
21 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,235
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1243 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
45 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,397
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1206 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Irving, TX

Irving apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

