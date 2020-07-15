Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
27 Apartments For Rent Near TWU
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
56 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 PM
25 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
202 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 12:19 PM
17 Units Available
University Place
911 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$535
776 sqft
These NEWLY RENOVATED apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed to meet the needs of the modern student. Enjoy vinyl wood floors, brand new appliances, and walk-in closets you could get lost in.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
27 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 22 at 12:02 AM
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
817 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 12:27 PM
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
792 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 15 at 07:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Our Denton student apartments are eco-friendly inside and out thanks to drought-tolerant landscape design and green building materials.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 15 at 07:15 PM
Contact for Availability
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1200 sqft
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 PM
4 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 15 at 07:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Starlite
425 Fulton Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
866 sqft
This is the place to wind down away from the daily grind of the modern college student. Don’t worry though, you will still be seconds from all your favorite spots around UNT and Denton.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
6 Units Available
Southridge
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 15 at 07:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Lights
1607 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
796 sqft
Never pay for an expensive campus parking pass again! The UNT campus shines bright across the street from our front door. The Lights are also just one block from the best late-night spots on Fry Street.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 15 at 07:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
805 sqft
The Crash Pads are steps from UNT campus and Denton nightlife so you’ll never know the struggle of the long walk home.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 PM
2 Units Available
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Trinity Pines Apartment Homes in Denton, Texas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 15 at 07:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1700 sqft
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 15 at 07:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1170 sqft
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 15 at 07:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.