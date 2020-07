Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking bike storage dog park game room internet cafe lobby nest technology online portal package receiving

Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet. Our spacious apartment homes feature open concept living complimented with custom granite counter-tops, designer appliances, 10-foot ceilings and full-size washers and dryers. The community is built around 5 unique courtyards where you can enjoy outdoor gaming spaces, Zen oasis and an outdoor grotto. Fountain Pointe Las Colinas is the first of its kind where you can live stress free with a tech blended lifestyle.