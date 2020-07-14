All apartments in Irving
Find more places like
Park Grove Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
Park Grove Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:54 PM

Park Grove Square

2957 Park Square Dr · (972) 430-6149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2957 Park Square Dr, Irving, TX 75060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 61-102 · Avail. Oct 8

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 61-103 · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 53-102 · Avail. Jul 25

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56-204 · Avail. Jul 18

$955

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 09-104 · Avail. now

$955

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 16-202 · Avail. Sep 5

$955

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 987 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 62-202 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 06-202 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 14-103 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Grove Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Park Grove Square Apartments. Finding a home that reflects your lifestyle is important, and you will find that Park Grove Square exemplifies our commitment to living excellence. We are located 2957 Park Square Drive and within minutes of George Bush Turnpike 161, I-30 Loop 12, I-30, HWY 360 and Belt Line Road in a secluded area, yet very close to dinning and shopping, also across the street is a new City Spray Park. We offer a variety of apartment layouts to choose from and amenities like ceiling fans, mini blinds, spacious closets, on-site laundry facility, central air & heat, frost free refrigerator, new playground, and picnic areas. We have your perfect home at Park Grove Square. Accepts Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park Grove Square have any available units?
Park Grove Square has 12 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Grove Square have?
Some of Park Grove Square's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Grove Square currently offering any rent specials?
Park Grove Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Grove Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Grove Square is pet friendly.
Does Park Grove Square offer parking?
Yes, Park Grove Square offers parking.
Does Park Grove Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Grove Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Grove Square have a pool?
No, Park Grove Square does not have a pool.
Does Park Grove Square have accessible units?
No, Park Grove Square does not have accessible units.
Does Park Grove Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Grove Square has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 BedroomsIrving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly PlacesIrving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley RanchArts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake CollegeAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas