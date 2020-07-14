Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher carpet microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Park Grove Square Apartments. Finding a home that reflects your lifestyle is important, and you will find that Park Grove Square exemplifies our commitment to living excellence. We are located 2957 Park Square Drive and within minutes of George Bush Turnpike 161, I-30 Loop 12, I-30, HWY 360 and Belt Line Road in a secluded area, yet very close to dinning and shopping, also across the street is a new City Spray Park. We offer a variety of apartment layouts to choose from and amenities like ceiling fans, mini blinds, spacious closets, on-site laundry facility, central air & heat, frost free refrigerator, new playground, and picnic areas. We have your perfect home at Park Grove Square. Accepts Section 8.